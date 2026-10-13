In Europe, fuel will be diluted 20 percent with alcohol. Will this harm cars?

The main argument of supporters of E20 is related to ecology and the potential reduction of harmful emissions by up to 80 percent depending on the method of production of bioethanol. In addition, thanks to its agricultural origin and tax breaks, a liter of the new fuel should theoretically be cheaper at the gas station, with automobile clubs such as ADAC expecting price levels close to the current E10 standard.

However, experts warn that the lower energy value of ethanol inevitably leads to an increase in fuel consumption by about 3 percent to maintain the same engine power. This means that the cheaper liter of the column can be fully compensated by more frequent refueling, and the real debate revolves around the technical compatibility of vehicles.

The most serious concern of engineers is related to the aggressive chemical properties of ethanol, which attracts moisture, acts as a solvent and can cause corrosion of metal parts, as well as cracking of rubber seals and hoses in the fuel system. DEKRA specialists note that although modern engines with intelligent control can successfully cope with the new mixture, older cars without explicit approval from the manufacturer risk serious technical problems.