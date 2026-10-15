Production of the standard iPhone 18 could begin in late November, with the smartphone's premiere postponed to March 2027. The information comes from Weibo, according to which Apple is preparing a “quite a large” volume of devices, judging by the company's planned stock levels.

The claim appears shortly after the presentation of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. The standard iPhone 18 is expected to follow later, along with a new model designated as the iPhone 18e. The end of November as the start of production coincides with the alleged spring premiere. Among the parameters of the iPhone 18 mentioned so far are a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, an A20 chipset and 9 GB of RAM. These features are also based on unconfirmed reports.

Apple has not officially announced a production start date, premiere date, or technical specifications of the standard iPhone 18. If the late November production information proves to be correct, the model could be introduced in March 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e.