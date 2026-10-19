HP launches revolutionary keyboard computer

The American technology giant HP is expanding its innovative portfolio with the introduction of the second generation of its unique concept - the compact computer built directly into a keyboard case, which is called the HP EliteBoard G2a. The new model replaces last year's predecessor EliteBoard G1a and seriously upgrades the hardware capabilities, relying on the latest generation of mobile processors with artificial intelligence.

The device is based on advanced processors from the Gorgon Point family. The base configurations are powered by the Ryzen AI 5 Pro 435 chip, which has six cores, twelve threads and an integrated Radeon 840M graphics system. For users seeking maximum performance, HP offers a more powerful version with the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 450 processor, which has eight cores, sixteen threads and Radeon 860M graphics. Both versions feature a built-in neural processing unit (NPU), which can handle an impressive 50 TOPS of AI-related computing power.

Although the entire computing architecture is packed into a compact peripheral weighing just 670 grams and measuring less than 18 millimeters thick, the engineers have maintained exceptional flexibility in terms of hardware upgrades. The EliteBoard G2a features two fully user-replaceable DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory slots, supporting up to 64 GB of RAM. The available M.2 NVMe slot allows for easy hard drive replacement, with HP offering factory configurations with up to 2 TB of SSD memory operating at PCIe 4.0 speeds.

Communication capabilities and peripherals include an ultra-fast USB4 port with a throughput of up to 40 Gbps, an additional USB-C port, as well as the most advanced wireless connectivity modules with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. The device also features a full-size keyboard with elegant backlighting and a separate numeric keypad, built-in stereo speakers and microphones. Power is supplied via a standard 65-watt USB-C adapter, and an optional built-in battery with a capacity of 32 Wh is also available on the market for maximum mobility.

The device's pricing policy is positioned in the high business segment. In the US market, the base configuration with a Ryzen AI 5 Pro 435 processor, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD starts at around €2,800, with the detachable cable options reaching around €2,825. The more powerful modification, equipped with a Ryzen AI 7 Pro 450 processor, 32 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, is available at prices between €3,850 and €3,870 depending on the specifications of the connecting cable.

At the same time, European users can take advantage of various promotional conditions on the British market, where the base model with 24 GB of memory is offered at a special price of around €1,650 with an initial value of over €2,750, while the top configuration with 1 TB of storage space reaches nearly €2,370 after the manufacturer's current discounts.