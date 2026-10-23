Nokia and ICEYE to explore sovereign satellite communications for Ukraine

Nokia and ICEYE have signed a letter of intent with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to explore the possibility of building sovereign satellite communications. The agreement was announced on October 22 during the visit of the Finnish Prime Minister to Ukraine.

The goal is for the country to develop a communications capability that is under its control and can maintain connections in the event of disruption, damage or compromise of ground infrastructure. The companies have not announced the value of the possible project, the number of satellites, a specific construction schedule or a financing scheme.

What the partnership entails

ICEYE will contribute its expertise in the development and operation of satellite systems designed for national and defense needs. Nokia will provide expertise in secure communications networks and their management.

“Ukraine needs secure, sovereign and high-performance satellite communications systems that it can control“, said Rafael Modzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

Miko Hautala, Nokia’s Chief Geopolitical and Governmental Affairs Officer and President of Nokia Defense, said satellite networks extend and protect connectivity when ground-based communications are disrupted. He said the letter of intent will allow the companies and Ukraine to explore how sovereign communications can enhance the country’s resilience and control over critical connections.

Project is part of a broader plan

On October 1, Nokia and ICEYE announced a joint project for broadband satellite communications in low Earth orbit. The countries using the systems are expected to own and control the satellites, the ground segment and the user terminals.

The systems are designed for dual use — for defense, border protection, emergency services and disaster response. The companies said the first communications satellites under this project are expected to be launched in 2028. This deadline is common to the program announced by Nokia and ICEYE and has not been confirmed as a timetable for the specific Ukrainian system.

ICEYE has been working with Ukraine in the space sector since 2022, when it began providing access to intelligence data from radar satellites. The new letter of intent expands the discussed cooperation from space surveillance to secure communications, but does not in itself guarantee a final award or immediate construction of a national network.

Sources: au.investing.com, ru.interfax.com.ua, defensetalks.com