Chery launches sales of humanoid robots for the home

The automobile giant Chery is boldly entering a completely new and futuristic market niche, officially launching international sales of home humanoid robots through its specialized division AiMOGA Robotics. The innovative robot, named MoBao, is positioned as the first mass consumer robot for the household, whose main mission is to function as a reliable, faithful and caring companion for both the youngest members of the family and the elderly.

The physical parameters of the robot are precisely tailored to the conditions in a typical city apartment – it has a compact height of only 90 centimeters and a weight of about 18 kilograms, which makes it extremely easy to position and transport without the risk of cluttering up the living space. The engineering design has 22 degrees of freedom of movement, allowing it to simulate over 30 different human emotions for the most natural and warm interaction with people. The entire body of the Asian development is dressed in a special soft protective shell, combined with built-in mechanisms for physical safety in case of unexpected collisions or accidents.

The functionality of MoBao is divided into two main operating scenarios, adapted according to the age of the users. When in contact with elderly people, the machine takes on the role of an attentive and responsible home assistant, capable of holding meaningful conversations, reminding about the timely intake of medication and immediately alerting relatives or emergency services when registering a fall or other critical situation. In the mode of working with children, the robot turns into a fun interactive partner for games that helps with learning foreign languages, memorizing poems, conducting educational visual activities and can even demonstrate dance skills.

The intellectual heart of the device is an advanced artificial intelligence platform responsible for autonomous task planning and smooth dialogue in more than 20 different languages, while simultaneously recognizing faces with high accuracy. Personal data protection is guaranteed by reliable encryption of all collected information directly in the device's memory. The built-in battery provides autonomous operation within an hour and a half to two hours on a single charge, and the company is still keeping the final market price of the device, whose pre-orders are already active worldwide, a secret.