Apple's first foldable iPhone caused strong demand even at the start of pre-orders, but the initial iPhone Duo stocks were sold out in minutes in the US, South Korea and Europe, and delivery times have been extended to the end of January 2027. We recall that Apple began accepting orders on October 16, and within about half an hour, the expected deliveries for new orders shifted from November to December, and then to the last days of January, and the company defines demand as “extremely strong”.

The iPhone Duo features a foldable 7.6-inch internal LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1878 by 2670 pixels, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The external screen has a 5.4-inch diagonal, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1398 by 2034 pixels. Both displays are manufactured entirely by Samsung Display, which uses technology for a foldable OLED screen without a visible crease and a material kit M16. The starting price of the phone in Bulgaria is just over 2300 euros for the version with 256 GB of memory.

Apple has not announced how many devices it has released for pre-order, but according to the information, the first batch seems to be smaller than the usual quantities for standard iPhone models. The reasons are strict quality requirements and low production throughput. The hinge was a major production constraint, with suppliers only able to produce a few hundred units per day. This limited the number of phones Apple could offer at launch.

The company is now allowing online orders of up to two phones per customer in the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore. In Japan and South Korea, the device is available only by appointment for in-store pickup.