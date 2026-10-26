How attentive a driver are you? This simple test will help you find out

Take a close look at the title photo – one of these cars is clearly missing something. Can you spot the difference in the photo for a minute? Don't look at the photo below the text before you've found the problem car in the image above, because the answer is below.

Compare all the cars in the photo to see which one differs from the others in just one detail. Here's a joker: this difference is crucial. Without this detail, you will hardly be able to continue your movement.

This simple attention test will help you find out how attentive you are as a driver. After all, the ability to notice small details and malfunctions can help you on the road.

We recommend that you at least briefly inspect the vehicle before starting your journey to make sure that everything is in order. And the correct answer is shown in the picture below.