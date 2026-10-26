The Digit 5 ​​humanoid robot can work for more than 20 hours a day

The American technology company Agility Robotics has officially integrated Nyobolt's innovative battery technology into its latest generation of humanoid robot, designated Digit 5. The machine is designed specifically for work in warehouses, logistics centers and industrial enterprises, where minimizing technological pauses and downtime is absolutely critical for the efficiency of business processes.

Thanks to the new energy solution, the Digit 5 ​​demonstrates impressive fast charging performance, providing up to 90 minutes of continuous operation after just 9 minutes of stay at the charging station. The ratio of working time to charging time reaches a record 10 to 1, which is a fivefold improvement over the previous Digit 4 iteration and its indicator of 2 to 1.

The development team of Agility Robotics predicts that the robot will be able to cover useful work tasks for more than 20 hours within a day, exceeding the capacity of two standard work shifts. Although experts are still keeping the exact capacity and technical specifications of the Nyobolt cells secret, the emphasis is on their exceptional power and ultra-fast charging.

The first customers will gain access to the advanced humanoid robots in the first half of 2027, with a large-scale expansion of market availability set for the next six to nine months. Manufacturers express firm confidence that the drastically shortened energy recovery time will make the implementation of humanoid robotics in the commercial sector significantly more cost-effective and economically viable.