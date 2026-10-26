Mercedes launches MB.Drive Assist Pro in Germany

Mercedes-Benz will offer the MB.Drive Assist Pro advanced driving assistance system in Germany in the first half of 2027. The technology has been approved for level 2 automated driving and will be able to be used both in urban environments and on highways.

At this level, the driver must constantly monitor the road and be ready to take over at any time. Responsibility for the car remains entirely his, although the system can assist with driving along the entire route - from the start to the end point.

MB.Drive Assist Pro will make it easier to change lanes, stay in the correct lane, turn at intersections, and stop and go at traffic lights. The function is activated from the steering wheel when the Mercedes-Benz navigation is switched on. Owners of compatible vehicles will be able to get MB.Drive Assist Pro via an over-the-air update. Mercedes-Benz also plans to offer a free one-month trial period so customers can try out the feature.

Before the official launch, the company will run an early access program in Stuttgart and Munich. It should start at the end of 2026 and will be available to selected customers whose cars already have the necessary hardware. The software will be activated remotely, and the collected impressions will be used in the subsequent expansion of the system. For its work, the system uses 27 sensors - 10 cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. They feed raw data to a high-performance computer with a computing power of up to 254 TOPS.

The technology combines the MB.OS operating system with the NVIDIA Hyperion architecture, the Halos protection system and the Alpamayo Stack software. According to Mercedes-Benz, this combination should provide assistance in complex urban traffic situations, including after leaving the motorway and when driving on busy streets.

“MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO offers our customers a new level of safety, intelligence and confidence behind the wheel. Its introduction in Germany underlines our ambition to play a leading role in automated and assisted driving“, said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

MB.Drive Assist Pro differs from the Drive Pilot system, which Mercedes-Benz offers under certain conditions with level 3 approval. In this case, the responsibility and the need for the driver to constantly monitor the road are different, while in the new function, control remains a permanent task for the person behind the wheel.