Instagram is testing horizontal videos up to 90 minutes long

Instagram has begun testing a new long-form video format called Features. It allows select creators to upload horizontal videos up to 90 minutes long – a significant change for the platform, which in recent years has established itself mainly with short vertical clips.

The test is limited to a select group of creators in the US, and the format was previously tested with creators in Brazil. The US expansion begins with a limited number of accounts, and its full availability to users in the country is expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Features is designed primarily for podcasters, comedians and other creators who publish interviews, entire episodes or longer videos. The videos will be available first on Instagram’s mobile app.

Users won’t necessarily see the entire 90-minute content when browsing the platform. Instead, longer posts will be presented as short clips in the Explore tab. If interested, viewers will be able to tap the new “Watch full video” button and continue to the full post. This way, Instagram will connect short videos with longer content without requiring the user to leave the app.

The first phase of the test is related to the mobile app, but Instagram plans to reach Features on its TV app as well. The company hasn’t given a specific date for that release. There’s no confirmed date for the format’s global rollout yet. It is known that testing is continuing with a limited number of creators in the US and Brazil, and the next expected step is expansion to all users in the US in late 2026 or early 2027.