You can now buy a case for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, even before the premiere

Cases labeled as compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra are already being sold on Amazon, even though Samsung has not yet officially announced the phone. Listings have been spotted on Amazon UK, and at least one model is also available on the US version of the platform. On the British Amazon, magnetic and silicone cases are found, as well as wallet-type models with RFID blocking features. The early appearance of the accessories does not mean that they will definitely fit the production Galaxy S27 Ultra. The phone has not been presented, and Samsung has not confirmed either the dimensions or the final shape of the body and camera. Case manufacturers may have preliminary dimensions, but these can change before production begins.

Some of the images of the different listings show different layouts of the camera area. This is a sign that some manufacturers are probably using preliminary or generic images, rather than the final design of the device, notes SammyGuru. It is expected to be presented in January or February 2027, but Samsung has not announced a specific date for now.

Such a practice is not new. Cases for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 have appeared before their official premieres, but for the last two generations, the accessories were published only a few weeks before the event, rather than months earlier. Until the official presentation, buying a case for the Galaxy S27 Ultra remains risky.