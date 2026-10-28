German innovation on two wheels

The global two-wheeled vehicle market is welcoming one of the most daring and unusual engineering projects of the decade. The German technology company NOVUS officially introduced its flagship electric motorcycle One, which immediately attracted the attention of the automotive industry with its avant-garde appearance. The brightest and most distinctive accent in the design of the machine is the complete absence of a traditional central structure – the frame has a large transparent opening in the middle, which turns the vehicle into a real moving sculptural exhibit.

The basis of this ultra-lightweight structure is a unique supporting monocoque, made entirely of aerospace-grade carbon composite (carbon). Thanks to innovative materials, the total weight of the bike is only 121 kilograms, which makes it extremely maneuverable and easy to drive in urban conditions. However, under the carbon shell lies serious electric potential: the peak power of the drive reaches 25 kW (equivalent to 33 horsepower), and the maximum torque is an impressive 430 Nm. This combination provides catapult acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in less than two seconds, and the top speed of the flagship version reaches 130 km/h.

To meet the different regulatory requirements and needs of riders, the manufacturer also offers an urban modification with an electronic speed limit of up to 45 km/h. The two versions use a completely identical hardware architecture, the difference being only in the software settings of the controller. Energy is provided by a battery with a capacity of 6.2 kWh, which guarantees an autonomous range of up to 150 kilometers in economical urban driving. Recharging from 0 to 80 percent takes about 90 minutes, and the rider has three precisely tuned driving modes, a keyless entry system, full smartphone integration and the ability to update the software wirelessly.

NOVUS positions the One as the perfect bridge between a classic scooter and a full-fledged motorcycle. Due to the complete lack of a clutch, chain and gearbox, the bike is operated intuitively and smoothly, removing barriers for people who do not have much experience on two wheels. The exclusive Founders Edition starts at a price of 21,300 euros excluding taxes. For those looking for a more affordable alternative, the German-based company is already working on a second generation - the NOVUS Two model, whose market debut is scheduled for the end of 2027.