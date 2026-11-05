Kia Made an EV4 GT from Clay for Nadal

An orange automotive sculpture welcomed Rafael Nadal at his academy in Mallorca. Kia created a full-size model of the EV4 GT by mixing traditional modelling clay with soil from courts in Monte Carlo, Paris, Rome and Madrid. The car is a tribute to the Spaniard’s career, who is known as the “King of Clay”.

The sculpture replicates the main proportions of the production Kia EV4 GT hatchback, but is not intended to be driven.. Unlike most clay models, which are placed on special platforms with small wheels, Kia’s creation uses production wheels and tyres and can probably be moved under its own power.

The white designer strip across the orange surface is reminiscent of the lines on a tennis court. References to Nadal’s most important achievements have also been added to the bodywork. “63 TITLES ON CLAY” is written next to the front headlight, while his achievement of 81 consecutive wins on clay is noted on the bonnet.

The side section states that the Spaniard has four French Open titles out of a total of 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal’s signature and a reference to the five seasons in which he finished the year as world number one are written on the rear. Rafael Nadal received the gift as part of his long-standing partnership with Kia, which began in 2006, after his first Grand Slam title. The Spaniard ended his professional career at the end of 2024.

“For more than twenty years, Kia was by my side throughout my entire career, through the highs and the difficult moments. Receiving this gift, created from the material that defined such a large part of my journey, is extremely meaningful to me. It is a special reminder of everything we have shared, and I am honoured by this gesture,” Nadal said.

Kia points out that clay modelling continues to have a place in automotive design, despite the development of digital technologies. The physical model allows designers to assess proportions, surfaces, finishes and the tension in the forms on a real object.