Future iPhones May Lose One of Their Buttons

Apple may remove the separate Action button from future iPhone models and transfer its functions to Camera Control. The change is expected to begin with devices introduced in the second half of 2027, but for now it is only an unconfirmed rumor.

The claim comes from Instant Digital and was posted on Weibo. According to it, a single press of Camera Control will open the Camera app, while a long press will activate the function selected by the user for the Action button. This would allow Apple to remove one physical control without giving up the option for personalized shortcuts.

An important clarification in the post is that, according to the rumor, it is specifically the separate Action button that will disappear, not Camera Control. No specific models have been named, so it remains unclear whether the change will affect the entire fall iPhone lineup in 2027 or only some of it.

The Action button was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 as a replacement for the ring and silent mode switch. It can be configured for various actions, including turning on silent mode, activating Focus mode, launching the camera, turning on the flashlight, recording a voice memo, or running a shortcut. According to Apple’s instructions, the assigned function is activated by pressing and holding the button.

Camera Control appeared a year later with the iPhone 16. Apple describes it as a control for quickly opening the camera, taking photos and videos, and accessing settings such as zoom, exposure, and camera selection. Under the proposed arrangement, the same button would combine camera access with the personalized action.

The rumor comes amid other unconfirmed claims about a more substantial redesign of the Pro models in 2027. The prototype changes reportedly being discussed include displays curved along all four edges. It is unclear whether the removal of the Action button is related to this design. Until Apple officially unveils the future devices, it cannot be confirmed either which models will be affected or whether the described combination of a short and long press will be implemented.