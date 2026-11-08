Porsche launches a coffee machine that costs as much as a used car

German sports car manufacturer Porsche has joined forces with Italian premium coffee equipment brand La Marzocco to present a limited edition of the Linea Micra espresso machine. The exclusive appliance’s design is directly inspired by the iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The collector’s machine has a base price of exactly €7,300, making it one of the most expensive kitchen accessories on the market.

A key visual highlight is the spoiler integrated into the cup tray, which became popular as the “ducktail”. The designers have added the brand’s iconic color combinations, analog pressure gauges styled like fuel instruments, original RS and 2.7 markings, as well as an individual plaque bearing the inscription “One of 911”.

For the US market, the model will be available in white, green, orange and black, with production of each color limited to exactly 911 units. Germany will receive a separate white-and-blue specification that fully recreates the color scheme of the original classic from the 1970s. Just 150 examples of this series will be assembled.

From a technical standpoint, the appliance is based on the proven Linea Micra platform. The model features remote temperature control via a mobile app, precise adjustment of extraction time, a two-liter water reservoir and a variety of professional portafilters. A dedicated La Marzocco Pico grinder is also available with the machine for €1,950, while the complete barista set costs as much as €9,200.

The additional accessories catalog includes a special coffee storage box priced at €125, branded bar towels for €64, detailed scale models of the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, as well as espresso sets. A set of two cups with saucers is available for €97.

To make the experience complete, a perfectly matching dedicated La Marzocco Pico grinder is also offered with the coffee machine for €1,950, while fans of fully finished solutions can opt for a complete barista set costing €9,200.

Expectations of lightning-fast commercial success are fully justified, considering that Porsche’s previous similar edition, priced at around €6,700, sold out completely in just 8 hours after its official debut.