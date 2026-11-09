Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Arrive in Europe on November 17

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will be unveiled on the global market on November 17. The event will take place in Paris and will begin at 13:00 UTC. The presentation will be streamed live on YouTube and X.

The Chinese company confirmed that the international debut will include both models in the series. Thus, following their launch in China at the end of September, the smartphones will also officially arrive in markets outside the country.

In its preview, Xiaomi highlighted the additional display on the rear panel, which is part of the series’ design. The company is also focusing on the devices’ photographic capabilities, with a dual Leica camera featuring two 200-megapixel sensors.

“The Xiaomi 18 Pro series comes with an innovative rear display and a dual 200-megapixel Leica camera. Personalization and photography have been taken to the next level. Two sizes. One precisely crafted flagship experience,” Xiaomi said.

The company is also promising “more surprises” during the event, but has not specified what they will be.

So far, Xiaomi has confirmed only the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max for the global launch. The base Xiaomi 18 has not been announced as part of the event, while there is also no official confirmation of a Xiaomi 18 Ultra model. Possible additional products include the Xiaomi Watch S5 with a 41-millimeter case. The watch is currently available only in China, but the company has not confirmed whether it will be unveiled alongside the smartphones. Xiaomi has not yet announced the international prices of the two phones. Not all details about the configurations in which the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will be sold outside China have been specified either.