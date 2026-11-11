Leaked Dummy Models of the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 Surface Online

Alleged dummy models of the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 have appeared online months before the expected unveiling of the two models. The images were published on the Chinese platform Weibo by Smart Pikachu. They do not confirm the devices’ final specifications, but offer an early look at their bodies and camera layouts.

The iPhone Air 2 dummy model shows a phone with a thinner body than the first model in the series and two rear cameras. The overall shape of the back panel appears similar to that of its predecessor, with the most visible change being the addition of a second lens.

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island is also believed to be smaller. Previous leaks have attributed two 48-megapixel rear cameras and a titanium frame to the model.

These specifications have not yet been confirmed by Apple. Dummy models are typically used by accessory manufacturers and may reflect the supposed dimensions and component layout, but they do not prove what the production phone will look like.

With the standard iPhone 18, the changes to the exterior appear to be more limited. The dummy model shows a design similar to that of the iPhone 17, including the rear camera module.

According to claims circulating so far, the model may feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, two 48-megapixel rear cameras, and an A20 chipset. A possible price increase is also being discussed, similar to the expected price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Air 2 and standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027. The more affordable iPhone 18e will likely also be shown at the same event. The company has not yet announced official dates, prices, or technical specifications for these devices.