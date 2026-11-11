Samsung and Hyundai announce partnership

Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group have announced that they are developing their relationship as strategic partners and “one team” in future mobility, robotics, energy and physical artificial intelligence. The decision was presented on November 9 during the “HMG Appreciation Day” event at Samsung’s Sochon Training Center in Yongin, South Korea.

Samsung presented solutions designed for the automotive industry: automotive semiconductors, solid-state batteries, other battery cells and modules, displays, automotive cameras and multilayer ceramic capacitors. Samsung Display and Harman demonstrated integrated control units and telecommunications modules for so-called software-defined vehicles, in which a significant share of the functions is managed and updated through software.

Applications of physical artificial intelligence and robotics were also discussed during the meeting. Hyundai Motor Group owns Boston Dynamics, while Samsung is developing semiconductor, sensor and communications technologies. The two companies see an opportunity for these developments to be used both in manufacturing facilities and in future vehicles.

“The opportunities for cooperation between Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group are expanding beyond automotive components, audio systems and batteries to robotics and energy,” said Hyundai Vice Chairman Jaehoon Chang.

Samsung Electronics Chairman Young-hyun Jun described Hyundai as “a reliable partner with whom Samsung has written the history of Korean industry.” He added that combining Hyundai’s vision for future mobility with Samsung’s technologies could open up “new values and limitless opportunities.”

The closer relationship between the two groups developed after two meetings in 2020 between Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung. They met at Samsung SDI’s plant in Cheonan and at Hyundai and Kia’s research center in Namyang to discuss batteries for electric vehicles and other technologies.

In 2023, Samsung SDI and Hyundai signed their first contract to supply batteries for electric vehicles. The new partnership expands this relationship to a broader range of products and technologies, including semiconductors, displays, communications systems and robotics.

The history of relations between the two South Korean groups dates back to November 1985, when Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, despite his deteriorating health, attended the 70th birthday celebration of Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung. He presented him with a white porcelain vase. Four decades later, this gesture of respect has been transformed into an official technology cooperation initiative focused on the next generation of vehicles and industrial systems.