Huawei unveils the foldable MateBook Fold S laptop

Huawei has unveiled the MateBook Fold S – the third model in its foldable laptop series. The device stands out with a square external screen positioned on the back, which remains visible when the computer is folded. The main display has a diagonal of 14.7 inches.

The company calls the small panel “Live Mini Display”. The screen is positioned next to an area with three openings resembling a camera module. For now, the manufacturer has not specified exactly what functions the external display will support.

The MateBook Fold S unfolds into a large flexible screen with a diagonal of 14.7 inches. According to preliminary information, the panel will likely use LTPO OLED technology, but Huawei has not confirmed this. The processor, RAM, battery capacity, resolution, weight and price of the laptop have also not been announced.

The new model will be available in three colors – Cloud Blue, Sky White and Midnight Black. Pre-orders in China begin on November 14, while the company has not yet announced a sales date for other markets.

Huawei entered the foldable laptop market in May 2025 with the MateBook Fold Ultimate – a computer with an 18-inch screen that folds in half and runs on HarmonyOS. In 2026, the company introduced an updated version with a newer Kirin chipset.

The MateBook Fold S is more compact than the first model, while the external screen brings to the laptop an idea familiar from clamshell-style foldable smartphones. For now, Huawei has mainly revealed the design and pre-order date, while the key specifications and price remain unknown.