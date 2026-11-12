Samsung Mocks the iPhone Duo

Samsung has targeted the side bar of the Apple iPhone Duo in a new advertisement. In the short clip, the company places a black vertical bar over the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold8 to imitate the interface element of Apple’s foldable smartphone.

The side bar is part of the iPhone Duo’s adaptive navigation system. It arranges various interface elements in a vertical column along the side of the screen. The space occupied by the column has become one of the device’s most discussed features.

The video shows a Galaxy Z Fold8 with a black bar placed over part of its outer display. In this way, Samsung visually recreates the iPhone Duo’s side navigation without making a technical comparison between the two models.

After the bar is removed, a larger visible area is revealed, with content continuing to play on it. The ad’s main message is that the Galaxy Z Fold8’s outer display can show more information when there is no additional vertical column.

The new clip continues Samsung’s practice of using its advertisements to highlight features it presents as weaknesses of Apple products. This time, the focus is on the software design of the iPhone Duo rather than on the devices’ folding mechanism or technical specifications.