Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra and Pro Mockups Leak Online

Mockups of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27+ have appeared online. The image was published by tech tipster Sonny Dickson and shows the possible appearance of the three models, but does not confirm the final design of the devices. The most significant change can be seen on the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro. On these models, the rear camera module occupies the upper part of the body and has a different design compared with the current layout. Each of the two mockups shows two protruding lenses, as well as two additional openings positioned level with the module itself.

The Galaxy S27+ appears closer to the current Galaxy S26+. The mockup shows an elongated module with three openings for the rear sensors, while the flash remains outside it and is placed in a similar position to that of the previous model.

This suggests that Samsung may be preparing a different visual approach for the more expensive Ultra and Pro versions, while the Plus version will retain the more familiar design. However, these are unofficial mockups that may not fully reflect the final devices. Claims about the processors in the series are also circulating alongside the images. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, while the Galaxy S27 Pro will likely use the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

For the Galaxy S27+, Samsung's Exynos 2700 is reportedly being considered, at least for Europe. This would mean differences between the models not only in appearance, but also in the hardware platform they use. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 series, its specifications or the launch date.