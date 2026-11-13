Samsung and Apple are preparing larger foldable phones

Samsung and Apple may be preparing larger versions of their wide-format foldable phones for 2027. The rumor points to possible Galaxy Z Fold9 Plus and iPhone Duo 2 Plus models, but neither device has been officially confirmed. The names used are provisional, and they may not be chosen for the production devices. No data has been published about the display diagonals, technical specifications, prices, or launch timelines. It is also unclear whether the two phones will be unveiled at the same time.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 and iPhone Duo already use a wider format compared with traditional “book-style” foldable phones. The iPhone Duo has a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.4-inch external screen. Apple unveiled the device in September 2026, with sales beginning in October.

Samsung also opted for a wider design with the Galaxy Z Fold8. The company cites a 4:3 aspect ratio for the main display and 10:16 for the external screen.

If these proportions are maintained, enlarging the internal display would also make the external screen wider. This could provide more space for content, but at the same time make the phone more difficult to use with one hand.

So far, Samsung and Apple have not officially announced the development of such models. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold9 Plus and iPhone Duo 2 Plus remain unconfirmed project names, while 2027 is merely a presumed period for a possible launch.