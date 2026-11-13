Subaru is developing a new generation of boxer engines

The Japanese manufacturer is challenging traditional engineering limitations, hinting at a major evolution in the development of exceptionally economical powertrains, with the ambition of achieving previously unattainable thermal efficiency.

The large-scale project is being carried out as part of a strategic initiative launched as early as 2024 together with Toyota and Mazda, with each company pursuing its own technical path to improve conventional engines.

Subaru’s engineering team is focusing on fundamentally improving the combustion process while retaining the iconic architecture of its Boxer engine, which ensures a low center of gravity and road stability.

The main efforts are focused on optimizing the internal airflow, with modern 3D computer modeling enabling detailed flame tracking and precise control to prevent unwanted detonation.

Unlike previous naturally aspirated versions, the experimental engine relies on a turbocharger and direct injection, significantly expanding the high-efficiency range under real-world driving conditions.

The plan for future development also includes the introduction of a variable-geometry VGT turbocharger, potentially assisted by an electric component to mitigate turbo lag, as well as a transition to the specific Miller cycle.

Despite the high complexity of these solutions, achieving the ambitious target of 50 percent thermal efficiency requires the use of pre-chamber ignition, similar to the technologies employed in a number of high-end sports models.

However, the market future of the new boxer engines remains linked to the brand’s geographical strategy, given the company’s stated intention to fully electrify its European range by 2028.