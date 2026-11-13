EU threatens British electric vehicles with a 10 percent tariff from 2027

The European Union is throwing down the gauntlet to the British automotive industry, preparing to impose heavy customs barriers on electric vehicles as early as the beginning of 2027.

Tensions are escalating over the strict local-origin requirements for traction batteries set out in the post-Brexit trade agreement from the end of 2020, which aim to stimulate domestic production and drastically reduce dependence on Asian suppliers.

The initial deadline of January 2024 was extended at the end of 2023 following the failure of a number of major industrial projects, but despite this, most European manufacturers are still unable to meet the required volumes and continue to rely on raw materials and components from China, Japan and South Korea.

Internal European Commission proposals hint at another possible postponement of around one year, while representatives of the British sector are calling for the deadline to be extended at least until 2029, in order to ensure the full construction and expansion of local battery production capacity.

The seriousness of the situation is confirmed by analysts and associations such as ACEA, which estimate that a lack of flexibility could affect up to 82 percent of exported electric cars and vans, generating additional financial losses of more than €1.4 billion within just twelve months.

Organisations such as the SMMT, through its director Mike Hawes, are warning of catastrophic damage to the deeply integrated production chains of the two markets, calling for urgent compromise solutions at the upcoming high-level meetings.

In addition to the contentious rules of origin, government delegations plan to discuss the potential participation of British manufacturers in specialised European industrial support programmes, as well as the coordination of common trade policy towards the advancing Chinese brands.

No final official decision has yet been reached, and if the negotiations fail, thousands of electric vehicles risk losing their duty-free advantage when crossing the border between the United Kingdom and the European Union from 1 January 2027.