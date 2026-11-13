Mercedes to Teach Cars to Set Off Automatically at Traffic Lights

The Stuttgart-based German premium manufacturer is developing a large-scale engineering concept for automated launching that eliminates human involvement and delayed reflexes when moving off from a standstill.

The new patent application builds on traditional launch control systems, known as Launch Control, by placing responsibility for the moment of departure entirely in the hands of advanced onboard sensors and software algorithms.

The system operates through a combination of cameras that recognize road signals, cutting-edge machine-learning modules, and precise electronic control of the powertrain.

In this way, the vehicle independently detects the change in the traffic signal from red to green and initiates immediate acceleration without requiring the driver to physically release the brake pedal.

The patent documents reveal the possibility of automatically reaching preset speeds in the range of 64 to 113 kilometers per hour, facilitating merging maneuvers in highway traffic.

The engineering team has paid special attention to comfort, incorporating a software mechanism for a smooth transition upon reaching the target speed in order to avoid any sudden jolts or unpleasant sensations for passengers.

Despite its considerable technological potential, the development is currently still at the patent application stage, with the group’s management yet to announce specific timelines or plans for mass implementation in future models.