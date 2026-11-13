Apple is shutting down its 28-year-old support forum

Apple is ending its 28-year-old online technical support community. Apple Support Community will be permanently closed on November 20, while posts are already available only for reading and can no longer be supplemented with new questions or answers.

“Apple Community will be permanently closed on November 20, 2026,” the company’s message to visitors of the platform states. Apple thanked users who had taken the time to help other owners of its devices and directed them to its official support website.

The service launched in 1998 under the name Apple Tech Exchange. In 2000, it was renamed Apple Discussions, in 2011 it became Apple Support Communities, and since 2022 it has carried its current name, Apple Support Community. For nearly three decades, the platform allowed users to ask questions and share solutions to problems with the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple products.

The forum was designed as a place for users to help one another, although Apple employees also joined discussions in some cases. Some posts will remain visible until the final shutdown, meaning that the accumulated information will not disappear immediately, but it will no longer be possible to update or discuss it.

The company has not publicly announced a specific reason behind the decision. Apple told MacRumors that it had reached the decision following a “careful evaluation of its strategy and customer needs.” This leaves speculation that the platform has lost relevance because of Reddit, specialized forums and artificial intelligence chatbots without official confirmation.

After November 20, customers will have to use Apple’s official support channels or independent communities such as Reddit and the MacRumors forums. The closure brings an end to one of the company’s longest-running online services dedicated to user-to-user assistance.