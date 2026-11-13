Pixel 10 owners complain about an annoying problem

Pixel 10 owners are reporting wireless charging problems following Google's November update. On some devices, an indicator appears on the screen showing that the phone is charging, but the battery percentage continues to drop. There have also been reports from users of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro XL.

The described scenario is particularly problematic when charging overnight. One user said: “I left the phone on the wireless charging stand, and in the morning the battery was in the red.” After placing it back on the stand, the device showed that it was charging, but later the percentage was lower again.

Support forums for Google Pixel have seen complaints from people who restarted their phones, ran battery diagnostics and changed their chargers. According to the reports, the same wireless charging stands worked normally before the update was installed. On at least some of the affected devices, charging via cable continues to work.

The update began rolling out on November 10. In its official changelog, Google lists a fix for cases in which Pixel displays a charging indicator even though no charger is connected to the phone. The new reports, however, concern the opposite situation – the phone is placed on a wireless charger but is not actually receiving enough power or continues to lose charge.

Google has not officially acknowledged the new problem and has not announced a timeline for a separate fix. This means that users whose wireless charging is not working currently have wired charging as their main alternative while the cause is investigated and a possible new software update is prepared.