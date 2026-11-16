FBI Disrupted Infrastructure of North Korean Hackers

The FBI and the US Department of Justice disrupted х cloud infrastructure used in a North Korean hacking campaign called FaceStealer. US authorities said the scheme had led to the theft of more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months, while also being used in attacks against developers and open-source projects.

During the operation, the FBI seized more than 900 webcam videos of victims. According to investigators, the hackers used stolen accounts on communication platforms, prerecorded videos and deepfakes to pose as acquaintances or influential figures from the cryptocurrency industry.

Fake video meetings and malware

The targets received invitations to meetings on Zoom or Microsoft Teams, sent from already compromised accounts. During the call, the attackers created the appearance of a technical malfunction and directed the victim to a link or instructions for fixing it. This resulted in malware being installed on the computer, which was used to steal cryptocurrency, credentials and access to other systems.

„FaceStealer is an extremely effective social engineering scheme, capable of deceiving even the most experienced technical and cybersecurity user“, said Patrick Grandy, head of the FBI's Los Angeles office. According to him, the campaign exploits trust in widely used video platforms and personal relationships.

Separate investigation into the Binance heist

US authorities distinguish FaceStealer from the large-scale breach of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. On October 29, crypto assets worth approximately $6.3 billion were stolen from the platform. The FBI attributes the attack to the North Korean group TraderTraitor, but has not confirmed that FaceStealer was used to breach Binance's systems.

Following the theft, cryptocurrency platforms and private companies froze a total of more than $2.7 billion. The US Department of Justice obtained a court order to seize or restrict access to more than $1.2 billion of these funds. According to the FBI, the stolen assets were directed primarily into Ethereum, after which they began to be transferred through decentralized services, crypto bridges, mixers and exchanges.

„Efforts to trace, freeze, seize and forfeit the stolen virtual assets are ongoing“, the Department of Justice said. The FBI, the Secret Service and the US tax service urged virtual asset service providers to block transactions linked to TraderTraitor addresses.

The US links North Korean cyber operations to the financing of the regime in Pyongyang and prohibited weapons programs. The investigation into the Binance case continues, while US authorities say that the recovery and seizure of the funds will depend on tracking their subsequent movements.

Sources: apnews.com, therecord.media