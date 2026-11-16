China’s CE-25A electric aircraft completes first crewed flight

China’s CE-25A electric aircraft completed its first crewed flight in the city of Binzhou, Shandong Province. Two pilots and a flight-test engineer were on board the test flight, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said.

The aircraft operated normally, and all performance indicators met expectations, COMAC said. It is the first electric commercial aircraft developed by the Chinese corporation.

An aircraft for intercity flights

The CE-25A is designed primarily for intercity routes. The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers, has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tons, a cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour and a designed range of 400 kilometers. Its stated flight altitude is up to 2,400 meters.

Before its crewed flight, the aircraft completed its first autonomous flight without people on board on February 2, 2026. By the time of the current test, the CE-25A had completed a total of 19 autonomous flight tests.

Certification is the next step

The project was jointly developed by COMAC, Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners. The aircraft uses an all-electric propulsion system and is designed for short regional routes.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration has accepted COMAC’s application for the issuance of a type certificate. Acceptance of the documents is part of the certification procedure and does not mean that the aircraft has already received authorization for commercial operation.

The first flight with people on board is the latest stage in the CE-25A’s testing program. Before regular passenger flights can begin, the aircraft must undergo further checks and obtain the necessary aviation approvals.

Sources: globaltimes.cn, cctvplus.com