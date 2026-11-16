The Hidden Danger of Old Winter Tires

Winter tires with barely worn tread can become a serious hazard on the road if they are kept in use for too long. Over the years, the rubber compound inevitably loses its original softness and elasticity, which drastically worsens grip and makes the tire extremely ineffective during emergency braking in a critical situation.

Current Bulgarian legislation contains no explicit restriction prohibiting the use of tires based on their specific production date. This means that a set manufactured a decade ago will not, in itself, result in a penalty from the authorities, but the formal absence of an administrative ban by no means guarantees technical safety on the asphalt.

Road safety specialists recommend limiting a tire’s useful life to around five years, although age is not the only decisive factor in determining its condition. Storage conditions, intensity of use and degree of wear directly affect the tire’s structure, which is why both tread depth and the overall condition of the rubber must be checked, even if the tread appears completely intact at first glance.

For winter tires used in harsh conditions on snow-covered and icy road surfaces, Bulgarian regulations require the tread depth to be strictly more than 4 millimeters. If this limit is reached or falls below it, driving with such tires becomes impermissible, while any serious damage, including delamination or defects, is categorically prohibited.

As we have already mentioned, drivers of motor vehicles in Bulgaria are not required to equip their cars with winter tires during the active winter season. Nevertheless, our advice is to make a sensible assessment and observe the recommended service life, since even a tire that is technically compliant in terms of tread may require immediate replacement because of advanced age and microcracks in its structure. Lives depend on this!