Gemini is now available in most new cars

Google has begun rolling out the Gemini app for Apple CarPlay. The new feature allows iPhone users to have hands-free conversations through Gemini Live, directly from the car’s display. The company describes it as a way to have “natural, free-flowing conversations” while traveling, without the driver taking their hands off the steering wheel.

The addition to CarPlay follows the earlier introduction of Gemini in Android Auto and in vehicles with built-in Google services. The feature is activated through the Gemini icon on the screen or in CarPlay’s sidebar. From there, users can start a new conversation or continue a recent one.

Conversations with Gemini Live can be interrupted when the user wants to add a clarification, change the subject or pause for a moment to focus on the road. The capabilities highlighted by Google include checking the calendar, summarizing unread emails and receiving a brief daily overview.

The assistant can also offer local recommendations for places and attractions. Google also says that Gemini Live can be used to discuss ideas, prepare for an upcoming meeting or practice a presentation while traveling.

Integration with Google Workspace apps, including Gmail and Google Calendar, allows users to request a summary of a lengthy email exchange or information about an upcoming appointment. The Daily Brief feature must be enabled in advance.

Conversations held through CarPlay are synchronized with the Gemini app on the iPhone. This means that notes, summaries and discussed ideas remain in the chat history and can be reviewed after parking.

Google says the rollout is beginning globally for all Gemini users on iOS and in every language supported by Gemini Live. To use the feature, they must install the latest version of the app, grant microphone access and have previously held at least one Gemini Live conversation on their phone.