GTA VI could lead to mass sick leave

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI could lead to a wave of absences from work. Some players plan to use paid time off in advance, while others are considering calling in sick so they can spend the day with one of the most eagerly anticipated video games in years.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game was developed by Rockstar Games and is the next major title in the series, which continues to generate exceptionally high interest among players.

For some, the release means a planned day off requested through the proper channels. Others are discussing taking time off under the pretext of illness, turning the game's highly anticipated release not only into a cultural event but also a potential challenge for work schedules.

It has not yet been confirmed how many employees will actually be absent because of Grand Theft Auto VI. What is clear, however, is that interest in the game is already prompting some players to change their plans for work, leave and time off around November 19.