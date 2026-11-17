Raising windshield wipers overnight is a popular winter ritual among millions of drivers trying to prevent them from sticking to the icy glass. According to automotive specialists, however, this habit conceals serious technical hazards that can lead to premature failure of the vehicle’s entire wiper system.

The main problem lies in the constant tension placed on the pressure springs in the wiper arms. These components are not designed to remain fully extended and under tension for long periods, especially in low winter temperatures. Over time, the springs lose their original elasticity and weaken, causing the wiper blades to stop sitting firmly against the curve of the windshield and lose their cleaning effectiveness.

An even more serious risk exists in vehicles equipped with modern rain sensors and automatic wiper modes. If the system is left active and the blades freeze to the windshield overnight, the electronics will automatically attempt to operate them when the engine is started in the morning. This can lead to the rubber blades tearing or the wiper motor burning out.

To avoid such failures, frozen wipers should never be forcibly pulled or switched on. The correct approach is to warm the windshield gradually using the vehicle’s blower or a standard de-icer, while categorically avoiding boiling water, whose thermal shock can crack the glass.

Experts advise switching off the automatic wiper mode before parking on cold nights and keeping the blades clean. If it is not possible to park the vehicle in a garage, it is preferable to place ordinary cardboard pads or special protective covers under the raised blades, without leaving the arms fully extended in the air.