Elon Musk said that US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy rejected free Starlink equipment for the Federal Aviation Administration. The claim was published on the social network X days after a major technical problem led to the temporary suspension of takeoffs across the country.

“Free Starlink systems for the FAA were offered to Secretary Duffy, but he said they were not needed. It turned out they were needed,” Musk wrote.

Musk did not specify when the offer was made, how many terminals it included, or how the satellite connection would have changed the course of the incident. The Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration have not publicly confirmed his account.

The problem affected air traffic

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ban on flight takeoffs in the US due to technical problems in the communications infrastructure used to manage air traffic. According to data cited by Teslarati, the instability affected 17 of the FAA's 22 regional centers. Around 3,500 aircraft that were already airborne landed safely, and the ban was lifted at around 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Approximately 12,462 flights were canceled that day, although not all of them were directly caused by the suspension of takeoffs.

The Federal Aviation Administration linked the problem to congestion on the aging network. According to data cited in the same report, traffic reached approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. No evidence of a cyberattack was reported.

Starlink had already been tested by the FAA

The dispute between Musk and Duffy dates back to early 2025, when SpaceX proposed Starlink as a possible backup option for the FAA's communications. The Federal Aviation Administration tested terminals at a facility in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as at two sites in Alaska that were not connected to critical operations. SpaceX provided the equipment free of charge.

In July 2025, the FAA told Congress that it did not plan to replace its existing contracts with L3Harris and Verizon with Starlink. In a separate report, the Washington Post said in March 2025 that SpaceX had an agreement to provide Starlink terminals free of charge as part of efforts to modernize the FAA's communications system.

Duffy calls for a comprehensive overhaul

Following the incident, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the US must abandon its outdated telecommunications infrastructure and asked Congress for $50 billion to upgrade the system. According to Benzinga, Musk used the latest outage to revive the dispute over Starlink's role in the FAA's future communications network.

At present, the nationwide ban on takeoffs itself and Musk's claim that free equipment was rejected have been confirmed. It has not been publicly established whether using Starlink would have prevented the problem or provided a functioning backup channel in the event of a failure in the ground-based network.

Sources: teslarati.com, benzinga.com, washingtonpost.com