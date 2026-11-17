Apple wants to add Face ID to the second-generation foldable iPhone Duo, but the company has limited time to make a final decision. The model, known internally as V78, is scheduled to debut in fall 2027, and its hardware specifications must be finalized about a year earlier. The information comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to him, Face ID is the main priority for the iPhone Duo 2. Apple has already developed prototypes with an integrated facial recognition system, but engineers are still looking for a way to integrate it into the external display.

The first iPhone Duo uses Touch ID, located in the side button. The choice is related to the limitations of the thin foldable body and the space required for Face ID components. With the second generation, Apple is trying to change this, but the development schedule puts the feature in doubt. In addition to Face ID, Apple is considering giving the iPhone Duo 2 an Action button. Because of the limited internal space, the button could be combined with the existing Camera Control. According to Gurman, this would be a logical solution, as many users rarely use the separate camera button.

If Apple fails to complete the integration of Face ID on time, the feature will likely be postponed to the next generation. Gurman says that in such a case, Face ID should appear on the iPhone Duo 3. Among Apple’s longer-term goals are also adding a telephoto camera and reducing the thickness and weight of the foldable phone. However, these are not the only changes that depend on the development timeline.

Feedback from buyers of the first iPhone Duo will not be fully incorporated into the second generation. The reason is that the main hardware decisions for the Duo 2 had already been made before the first model was unveiled. User reactions are likely to influence the iPhone Duo 3 at the earliest.