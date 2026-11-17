The major shift toward fully digital cockpits could take an unexpected turn after the Bavarians began seriously rethinking their approach to interior design. In recent years, the Bavarian manufacturer has followed the trend of systematically removing mechanical switches, but continuous customer complaints about ergonomics are forcing management to consider bringing back tried-and-tested physical buttons for controlling key functions such as the climate control system and multifunction steering wheel.

The evolution of the interiors in the latest generations of BMW vehicles clearly shows a drastic reduction in traditional buttons. A significant portion of the onboard systems was integrated into the multimedia system’s central display, while voice commands were adopted as the main alternative to touch controls. This approach aims to create a clean visual appearance for the dashboard and free up space from the multitude of small details that occupied the center console years ago.

The clearest expression of this digital philosophy is the innovative Neue Klasse interior concept. It is based on a large central display and the advanced Panoramic iDrive system, which projects essential information directly onto the lowest section of the windshield. Most settings are accessed through the touch interface or the built-in voice assistant, which its creators say reflects modern user habits.

Some time ago, the head of the company’s Australian division, Vikram Pawah, defended this concept, noting that drivers under the age of 45 demonstrate excellent adaptability to digital screens and can easily handle simultaneous tasks using touch and voice commands. Nevertheless, the complete elimination of mechanical buttons has met strong resistance from a significant part of the motoring community, as changing the temperature or other basic parameters requires drivers to take their eyes off the road and search through submenus, whereas a physical switch allows intuitive operation based solely on touch.

Neue Klasse project digital manager Claudia Mayer confirmed that the company is carefully analyzing the feedback and criticism received from actual owners. According to her, the manufacturer remains confident that the chosen concept is the right one, but is open to customer preferences as long as market demand for physical controls proves sufficiently strong.

Among the elements that could return to their previous positions are dedicated buttons for controlling the climate system and additional mechanical switches on the steering wheel. No final decision has yet been made on the matter, with Munich hoping that drivers will eventually become fully accustomed to the Panoramic iDrive interface and voice control. It is worth noting that modern Bavarian models are not completely devoid of physical controls, as the steering wheel still features stalks for the turn signals and wipers, volume buttons, as well as shortcut keys for windshield heating.

Another important factor is the economic side of the issue. Using a standardized touchscreen across all models optimizes costs, while individual physical buttons require specialized components, additional wiring and more complex manufacturing operations. Whether traditional switches will once again take their place in the cabin will depend both on buyer sentiment and on the financial viability of such an engineering step.