SpaceX is expanding its portfolio of satellite communication solutions by announcing a new-generation portable internet terminal, the Starlink Mini 2, which stands out with its integrated battery and improved ultra-thin profile.

Elon Musk’s American space company positions the device as the perfect solution for travelers, digital nomads and fans of extreme experiences beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks, relying on complete autonomy without the need for external generators or inverters.

SpaceX engineers have managed to reduce the casing’s thickness to just 23.1 millimeters, compared with 38.5 millimeters for the first generation, despite integrating a battery pack into the compact laptop-sized body. This has slightly affected the weight, bringing it to around 1.6 kilograms, while retaining the high IP67 protection rating against dust and water splashes.

The internal battery provides up to 4.5 hours of independent operation in field conditions, while users can extend this limit with removable additional batteries offered as an accessory, or power the terminal through a standard USB Type-C port with an output of at least 60 watts.

The starting price of the Starlink Mini 2 has been set at $999 for a starter package that includes a one-year subscription to the Roam Unlimited plan. Pre-orders have currently begun by invitation for a limited group of customers in the United States ahead of broad international distribution.

Market analysts expect the device to become a major hit among corporate users and rescue services, given the flexibility offered by the new ecosystem of removable power sources and the fast connection to the satellite network in orbit.