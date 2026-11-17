Do you remember the days when changing smartphones usually involved more than simply choosing a new model? Transferring photos, contacts, videos, notes and settings often turned out to be the more tedious task, especially when users moved from one operating system to another. This was often compounded by the everyday need to share files between devices that did not always operate within the same ecosystem. Well, the end of these worries is finally here.

With its new range of Samsung Z devices, the Korean company is highlighting two of its features – Smart Switch and Quick Share. The former makes it easier to move personal information when switching to a new Galaxy smartphone, while the latter enables fast content sharing, including between Galaxy and iOS devices. This shifts the focus from technical difficulties to the actual use of the devices.

Smart Switch: transferring data starts with a QR code

One of the main obstacles when changing smartphones is the need to transfer information from the old device without losing important files and settings. When moving from an iOS phone to a Galaxy device, the Smart Switch process can be started by scanning a QR code with the old device.

This approach makes it easier to connect the two smartphones, without requiring the prior installation of additional apps on the old device as a condition for starting the process. The transfer can be carried out wirelessly, meaning that users do not have to search for a suitable cable or adapter to move their content.

Importantly, the information is not limited to photos and contacts – the two types of data that usually first come to mind during such an operation. Smart Switch also allows users to transfer videos, notes, schedules, accounts, passwords and personalised settings. In practice, this means that your new phone retains an identical—even identical—app layout, so that changing devices does not unnecessarily burden you.

The practical benefit is particularly noticeable for people who use their phones not only for communication and entertainment, but also for work. Preserving important notes, schedules and settings saves time, while transferring a large amount of content does not require manually copying individual files.

Quick Share: easier sharing between different ecosystems

While Smart Switch is aimed at transferring information when changing devices, Quick Share addresses another common problem – sharing files between different smartphones and computers.

The feature provides a fast way to send photos, videos and other files, with compatibility with AirDrop® among its key capabilities. This makes it possible to share content between Galaxy devices and iOS devices, without having to use alternative apps or send files through cloud services.

To activate the ability to share with devices from other brands, users must open the relevant menu in the settings of their Galaxy smartphone and follow this path: “Settings” > “Connected devices” > “Quick Share” > “Share with devices”.

Once activated, sending content is relatively easy. Simply select the desired file, open the “Share” menu and choose Quick Share from the available options. The user can then select the compatible device to which they want to send the content.

Quick Share also has applications beyond the mobile world. It can be used to share files with desktop computers and laptops, which is useful when transferring travel photos, video footage or work documents. This turns the feature into a tool for everyday information exchange, whether between two smartphones or a combination of a mobile and a desktop device.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra – but why?

We had the opportunity to try out these features on the flagship model Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which, combined with its thickness of 4.1 mm and weight of 215 grams, effectively allows you to eliminate the need for a tablet or even a laptop during the day, without worrying that you will miss anything important. Its main display measures 8 inches diagonally, while the external display is 6.5 inches. The configuration is complemented by a Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 5000 mAh battery.

The large internal display has practical value not only for watching videos, but also for working with documents, editing photos and managing different types of content. It is precisely in such situations that the ability to quickly transfer and share files takes on additional value.

The cameras also play an important role in the model’s concept. The main sensor has a resolution of 200 MP, the ultra-wide-angle camera is 50 MP, while the telephoto module offers 10 MP and 3x optical zoom. 8K video recording is also supported. The construction relies on the Armor FlexHinge, which is part of the foldable body’s mechanism.

Alongside the hardware capabilities, Samsung also adds Galaxy AI tools, which have practical applications in processing and organising content.

Among them is My FanCam – a feature that recognises people in videos and allows users to select a specific person, then reframe the shot according to the format required for different social networks. This is useful, for example, when recording an event, concert or sporting occasion, when the camera captures more than one participant but the focus later needs to be placed on a particular person.

Photo Assist offers another approach to image processing. Using text commands, users can edit photos and generate a new background without having to use complex editing software. This means that some tasks that would normally require additional tools can be completed directly on the smartphone.

The AI feature package also includes Now Brief, Now Nudge and Gemini Intelligence. These complement the capabilities for accessing information, receiving contextual assistance and interacting more conveniently with the device.

Of course, alongside the new capabilities, the question of protecting personal information remains. Samsung Knox provides the foundation for protection, while Personal Data Engine, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) and Knox Vault complement the mechanisms for security and the storage of sensitive data. Privacy Alerts, in turn, provides additional information about privacy and control over personal data.

Ultimately, the practical value of a mobile ecosystem is determined not solely by the specifications of an individual smartphone. Also important is the ease with which users can switch to a new device, preserve their information and share content with people using different platforms. Smart Switch and Quick Share address precisely these everyday needs, while the Galaxy Z8 series adds hardware and software capabilities for work, communication and content creation.