The second beta version of iOS 27.3 adds face unlock to the iPhone Duo. The feature uses the front camera of the folded phone and provides access to the Lock Screen without the user having to touch the Touch ID sensor.

The new option can be enabled from the Touch ID & Passcode menu in Settings under the name “Unlock with Front Camera”. Apple describes it as a way to quickly unlock the iPhone Duo using the front camera, combined with recent authentication via Touch ID or a passcode.

This is not Face ID. The iPhone Duo does not have the hardware required for Apple’s 3D facial recognition system, so the new feature relies on the standard front camera. According to MacRumors, it works more reliably in good lighting and may have limitations in dark environments.

Face unlock is available only when the phone is folded and on the Lock Screen. When the iPhone Duo is unfolded, the user must use Touch ID or a passcode.

The front camera cannot authenticate Apple Pay payments, access to saved passwords or other actions that require a higher level of security. After 45 minutes of inactivity, the feature is disabled, and authentication via Touch ID or a passcode is required again.

iOS 27.3 beta 2 also adds the “Close to Lock” option. When enabled, the iPhone Duo locks when folded instead of automatically transferring content from the inner display to the outer display.

The update also includes new restrictions on the use of Apple Intelligence and Siri, as well as the “Ask About Page” feature, which allows Siri to answer questions about the content of an open page. Apple released the second beta version to developers, while the full iOS 27.3 is expected in December.