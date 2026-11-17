Bulgaria's largest hosting company, Superhosting, has fallen victim to a cyberattack, according to an email sent to its customers.

The information was also confirmed by a representative of the technical support department.

Since more than 200,000 websites rely on Superhosting, this is definitely among the year's major cybersecurity news stories.

"We detected unauthorized access to one of our internal systems. The vulnerability has been identified and fixed. Our team has taken all necessary measures to mitigate the risk and continues to monitor the systems in real time," Superhosting explained.

The vulnerability is related to information in customer profiles: name, email address, telephone number and billing details (address, personal identification number/company identification code and the name of a contact person). The hosting company emphasizes that its hosting services have not been affected and that passwords were stored in hashed form.

"At present, we have no indications of a customer data breach," the hosting company emphasized.

At the same time, "as a precautionary measure," the passwords of at least some users were reset. In addition, information appeared on social media that users of Superhosting's services had started receiving phishing emails attempting to steal their data. There is no way of knowing whether the two events are connected or merely coincidental.

The company notified the Commission for Personal Data Protection, as well as CERT Bulgaria, as required by law.

The company's phone lines were overloaded after the messages were sent to users. Money.bg sought additional information about the incident from Superhosting; when we receive a response from the company, we will update this article.

What should you do if you are a Superhosting user?

Log in to your account directly via my.superhosting.bg

Set a new password - attempting to log in with the old one will probably not be possible, so use the "Forgot password" option.

If you used your old password in more than one place, change it everywhere.

Beware of phishing messages - Superhosting will not ask you for passwords, codes or banking details by email or telephone. Use only my.superhosting.bg to manage your services.

Superhosting (formerly SuperHosting.BG) was founded in Sofia in 2005 and over the years acquired many of its main competitors on the Bulgarian market. In 2020, the company was acquired by the pan-European technology giant team.blue.

Source: money.bg