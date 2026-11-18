Huawei has officially revealed the design of the Osta O1 Pro – one of the first smartphones under the new Osta sub-brand. The model is already available for pre-order in China through the Vmall online store, while its launch is scheduled for November 20.

The Osta O1 Pro features a widescreen display and a dual rear camera. Images of the phone confirm a design with a wider screen aspect ratio, matching previously leaked images of the model. The smartphone will be available in three colors – Nebula White, Starry Night Black and Starlight Purple. Two configurations are available: 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage.

The full list of technical specifications will be presented at the official launch. For now, the Osta O1 Pro is expected to feature a 6.39-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 16:9.5 aspect ratio.Huawei has not yet announced the phone's price. It is also unclear exactly when open sales will begin after the pre-order period ends.

On November 20, the company is expected to officially introduce the Osta brand and its first devices. More details about the specifications, price and sales of the Osta O1 Pro are expected then.