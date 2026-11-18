US technology giant HP has officially launched the specialized ZGX Fury G1n AI Station workstation on the US market. With a starting price of $132,000, it has become a genuine investment asset for the corporate sector.

This computing machine is designed neither for ordinary consumers nor for gaming enthusiasts, but for companies and research centers that need to deploy demanding artificial intelligence algorithms locally without relying on external cloud services. At the heart of its impressive architecture is Nvidia’s GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip platform, which combines a 72-core Arm Neoverse V2 Grace processor and the powerful Blackwell Ultra graphics accelerator in a single unit. Total memory capacity reaches an impressive 748 GB, consisting of 496 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 system memory with bandwidth of up to 396 GB/s and 252 GB of ultra-fast HBM3e video memory capable of speeds of as much as 7.1 TB/s. Thanks to these specifications, its artificial intelligence performance in FP4 format reaches 20 petaflops, enabling the local execution of language models with up to one trillion parameters.

Potential buyers can choose between three main hardware configurations tailored to the specific needs of their teams. The base version relies entirely on the integrated Blackwell Ultra graphics chip, while the more expensive versions add discrete professional graphics cards from the Nvidia RTX PRO Blackwell series. The version with an RTX PRO 2000 accelerator and 16 GB of GDDR7 memory is priced at $133,000, while the top-of-the-line configuration with the compact RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell SFF card and 24 GB of dedicated memory costs exactly $136,000.

All this computing power is housed in a massive tower-style chassis with integrated liquid cooling, which can easily be installed in a standard server rack when necessary, occupying 5U of space. The engineers have provided support for installing storage arrays with a total capacity of up to 32 TB, three PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, and two high-speed QSFP112 network ports, each providing 400 Gbps of throughput. The components are powered by a 1,600 W power supply. A curious feature for the US market is the requirement for an electrical network with a voltage of 200 to 240 volts—standard in Europe but rare in ordinary households across the Atlantic. The software environment is built on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating system, preconfigured with the full suite of Nvidia development tools.