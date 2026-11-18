A pedestrian crossing in Italy warns drivers before a person steps onto the road. The Salva Pedone system automatically detects pedestrians and activates light signals that make them more visible to approaching vehicles. The technology is already being tested experimentally in several cities, including Pisa and Salerno.

“The system is designed to improve pedestrian safety and reduce the risk of accidents by automatically detecting their presence and using highly visible lighting devices,” the Municipality of Salerno said.

Salva Pedone uses sensors connected to an electronic control unit. When a person preparing to cross is detected, the system activates several types of light warnings for drivers. During the day, amber LED markers embedded in the road surface begin to flash. At the same time, lights on the side poles and on the vertical road signs marking the pedestrian crossing are activated. Once the person has finished crossing, the system automatically returns to standby mode.

This means the warning does not depend solely on whether the driver has managed to see the pedestrian. The light signals can draw the driver's attention even when visibility is limited, for example because of a parked car or insufficient lighting.

During the hours of darkness, the system also uses LED strips embedded in the crossing's stripes. They illuminate the person crossing from below, while the lights on the poles and the LED panels on the road signs provide additional illumination. The aim is to make both the pedestrian and the crossing easier to distinguish on poorly lit streets.

The trial will last one year. Once it is over, the municipalities must submit the results and the data collected to the ministry. Only after this analysis will the authorities decide whether the pedestrian crossing meets the requirements for final approval under Italy's traffic regulations.