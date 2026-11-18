Artificial intelligence is changing professions and the way companies work, but it does not eliminate human responsibility. This was one of the highlights of a conversation with Ivan Pepelov and Petar Chardakov on the “Denят ON AIR” show on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to Pepelov, algorithms can optimize processes and assist with the completion of tasks, but the final decision must remain with a human. “It cannot make a decision between us, and it should not do so,” he said regarding the role of artificial intelligence.

Petar Chardakov pointed out that the changes are already affecting all professions and businesses. In his words, people are rightfully concerned about the spread of new technologies, but the main question is how everyday work will change, not whether the technologies will disappear.

Humans Remain Responsible for Decisions

The participants in the discussion emphasized the rules governing the use of AI agents. According to Pepelov, their rights, the owner of the system and the parameters within which it may operate must be clearly defined. This preserves human control over processes that may have consequences for people, companies or institutions.

This approach is also consistent with the European Union’s requirements for human oversight of high-risk artificial intelligence systems. The transparency rules provide for users to be informed when they interact with certain AI systems, while content created by artificial intelligence must be labeled where applicable.

Digital Wallets Also Enter the Discussion

Digital wallets were also among the topics discussed. Ivan Pepelov described them as a convenience involving three parties – the wallet issuer, the party verifying the information and the person using it.

Petar Chardakov said that the European digital wallet is being developed according to standards associated with the European Commission. According to him, the tool should facilitate interaction between citizens, businesses and institutions without eliminating the need for clear rules and oversight.

AI EXPO Bulgaria Is Coming Up

The topic will be among the highlights of AI EXPO Bulgaria, which will take place on November 20 in Sofia. The organizers describe the forum as an event dedicated to the practical application of artificial intelligence for businesses, the public sector and citizens.

The question of the labor market remains linked not so much to the disappearance of entire professions as to changes in the tasks they involve. Artificial intelligence can take over repetitive activities, but judgment, responsibility and control over decisions continue to depend on people.