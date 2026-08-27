Rumen Ovcharov in front of FACT: The reduction of the power of the Kozloduy NPP is a loss for Bulgaria (VIDEO)

Bulgaria's losses from the reduction of the work of the Kozloduy NPP can hardly be compensated by anyone. This is already a loss, because the power is being reduced this week as well. What exactly are we doing when we reduce the power of the fifth unit by 100 megawatts? At the moment, these are low-profile PR actions. The level of the Danube is rising, and we are decreasing. Why? For what reason? To show that we are working. It saddens me to see the minister participating in this active PR and I don't know what is going on. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the FACT studio and the show Conversation by Rumen Ovcharov, former Minister of Energy and former senior official in BSP.

„What is Hungary doing now, blocking off land, building dikes, which they have no right to do. They want to fill the level with them. This means that in this territory, with this dike that they will build, they will take everything before the dike. The river cannot be blocked because someone has decided so. I also heard that we will build a dike, but up to half, not the entire river. But what Hungary is doing can dry up the Danube. And what will happen in 20 or 30 days if it does not rain? We have to stop the entire power plant“, added Ovcharov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

