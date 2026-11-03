Stefan Milanov speaks to FAKTI about Peevski’s flights (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian National Audit Office has not established a conflict of interest based on the data provided about Delyan Peevski’s flights, but the case does not end with this decision. The signal has been sent to the National Revenue Agency and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, while the review of the asset declarations continues.

This was one of the main highlights of journalist Stefan Milanov’s conversation with Lili Marinova in the FAKTI studio. According to him, the issue is not limited to whether the private flights were listed in the declarations, but also includes the origin of the funds used to pay for them.

227 flights and more than €1.8 million

A report covering the period from June 15, 2018, to June 15, 2026, lists a total of 227 flights taken by Delyan Peevski. Of these, 181 were charter flights on private aircraft, with a total value exceeding €1.8 million. In 135 of the cases, he travelled alone.

The signal to the Bulgarian National Audit Office was filed by then-Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on July 31, 2026. It raised questions about the correspondence between the declared assets and income and the expenses for the trips.

Delyan Peevski stated that he had not used public funds. According to him, six of the flights were paid for by the law firm “Angelov, Andreev and Partners”.

Following the decision of the Bulgarian National Audit Office, Demerdzhiev claimed that his signal had not been upheld and that the institution had not established any violation either in the failure to declare the flights or in the absence of official data on who had paid for them.

Chairman of the Bulgarian National Audit Office Dimitar Glavchev presented a different picture. He stated that no violation had been established on the specific issue of a conflict of interest based on the data provided, but that the review of the asset declarations was continuing. The signal was forwarded to the National Revenue Agency and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.