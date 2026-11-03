Lyubomir Kyuchukov to FAKTI: Europe Is Gripped by Social Anger (VIDEO)

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Social protests in Europe are an expression of mounting anger over incomes, quality of life and the feeling that the burden of the crises is being shifted onto citizens. This was stated by international analyst Lyubomir Kyuchukov on FAKTI’s “The Conversation”, hosted by Lili Marinkova.

In his words, European societies are increasingly asking themselves who is paying the price of the continuing conflicts, economic difficulties and political decisions. Among the main reasons for the discontent, he pointed to pressure on wages, the deterioration of living standards and deepening social inequalities.

The War Is Intensifying Social Tensions

Kyuchukov also linked the protest movements to the consequences of the war in Ukraine. According to him, the demonstrations are not necessarily anti-war, but they are influenced by the economic and social effects of the conflict.

“In the war of attrition between Russia and Ukraine, it seems that Europe began to be exhausted first,” said Lyubomir Kyuchukov.

He noted that the question of the cost of the war is now being felt not only in foreign policy and security, but also in citizens’ everyday lives. Rising costs, inequalities and insecurity are creating a sense of distance between those in power and the people who bear the consequences of the crises.

The Protests Reflect a Deeper Crisis

The conversation emphasized that the protests are not isolated manifestations linked only to a specific decision or a single political measure. They point to deeper discontent with the way resources are distributed and the lack of a sense of justice.

According to Kyuchukov, social tensions are also connected to the issue of trust. When citizens do not see a clear link between political decisions and improvements in their lives, protest becomes a way for them to voice their disagreement.

Lyubomir Kyuchukov is a diplomat and former deputy foreign minister. In “The Conversation,” he and Lili Marinkova also discussed the impact of international conflicts on Europe and the risk that social divisions will deepen if the causes of the discontent remain unresolved.

Sources: youtube.com, taralej.bg