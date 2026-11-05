Kumanov from Balkanka to Fakti: If our ancestors saw the Danube project, they would turn in their graves VIDEO

Questions about the future of the Danube River, drinking water security and Bulgaria’s interests as a Danube country have been pushed into the background despite the conference held in Sofia on the European Union’s Strategy for the Danube Region. Does the project to deepen the river conceal serious risks for the banks, groundwater and the water supply of Northern Bulgaria? In the interview, he also comments on the Bulgarian ships blocked in Hungary, the actions of neighbouring countries and the legal battle against the project... Here is what engineer Dimitar Kumanov from the Balkanka association also told Lily Marinкова in the FAKTI studio and the “Conversation” programme.

- The following is an interview with engineer Dimitar Kumanov from the Balkanka association. We will talk about Bulgaria’s interests as a Danube country. This is something like an echo of the conference held in Sofia, since Bulgaria hosted the forum on the European Union’s strategy for the countries of the Danube Region. We could also talk about the drinking water of the town of Kozloduy, where a partial state of emergency was declared because of the presence of chromium. On the other hand, there are plans for the so-called deepening of the Danube riverbed – a favourite topic of our guest. We will also talk about the lawsuits that continue endlessly. Now you will explain the path of your petition, which opposed this project...

- Well, it isn’t a petition. It is a complaint to the court, which we filed back in 2024.

- But it is a reasoned complaint. We mean that before that you approached all possible institutions...

- We submitted objections to the Ministry of Environment and Water. And very seriously reasoned objections, because this project is downright outrageously improper. Now we can connect the issues in another way as well – how principled we are. At the very moment when Bulgarian commercial ships are blocked off the Hungarian coast, we are going to carry out a project here so that they can sail.

- We also oppose construction decisions that violate the rules...

- Yes, but nothing will happen here. We will win the case. It would simply be absurd for us not to win it. But there are many problems here. Two-thirds of the Bulgarian bank consists of landslide areas. The best-known landslides in this area are in Oryahovo and above the village of Orsoya. I remember when I was a student and what happened in Orsoya. I have passed through there – it is an incredible sight for a person. And Oryahovo could start moving at any moment, without any digging.

On top of that, they are bringing the fairway closer to the Bulgarian bank, including in the Oryahovo area. At present it is on the Romanian bank, close to the border. They will bring it closer and dig into the base, the toe of the landslides. There are several of them in Oryahovo.

The Oryahovo Municipality had submitted a comprehensive objection against the environmental impact assessment report. Note, however, that despite being fiercely opposed, the municipality is not appealing the minister’s decision to approve the environmental impact assessment and appropriate assessment reports. We are appealing them. In other words, they capitulated, so to speak.

- Yes, because this began during Nikolay Denkov’s time, and afterwards, I don’t know under which caretaker government, it developed. The municipality is afraid that the state will stop funding its other projects...

- Yes. And now a pathetic association from Sofia is appealing the decision on this outrageous project.

- And whom does this association represent?

- We are that association.

- No, no, no. In other words, that is what you call yourselves?

- Yes. The Balkanka association. And note also that by bringing the fairway closer to our bank, this project is also moving the border. The border has still not been precisely determined and is subject to negotiations – as to its exact location. But under the Treaty of Neuilly, which is the last document determining where the border will be, it runs through the middle of the fairway. And our Ministry of Environment is agreeing to move the fairway to new locations closer to the Bulgarian bank. Thus, we are moving the border as well. If our ancestors saw this, they would turn in their graves, because they shed their blood to protect the territories of this country, while these people have now surrendered to the Romanians.

So this is a very dangerous project for another reason as well. When you deepen the river to create a fairway, especially in a new location, you first lower the groundwater level. If the river has been flowing evenly and you dig in one place, more water will begin to flow there, the river level will drop and the groundwater level will immediately fall as well.

This year Svishtov also had problems with the amount of water in its wells during the summer. Ruse was also in some kind of pre-critical situation because of low water levels. I have known this river for 60 years. I have never seen anything like what happened this year.

- So you are defending only and exclusively the interests of citizens? You are not hoping for some compensation or money?

- No, no, no. What money? If we win this case, the great satisfaction will be that state authorities are gravely violating the laws and the interests of the state. You warn them that they are doing this, and despite everything they continue. Then the great satisfaction is if you have managed to defeat them.

But let me draw attention to something very important. The natural riverbed substrate – sand, gravel and silt – acts as a filter that prevents pollutants in the water from entering the groundwater.

- Yes, it is a natural filter...

- Exactly. When you dig it out, pollutants from the river, which sometimes pass through in very high concentrations, enter the groundwater directly. The most likely reason for what is now happening near Kozloduy is precisely this, because the Danube has been continuously dredged, both in the past and now, to keep shipping going. But here they will deepen it. In some places, the report mentions three metres. This is an incredible thing.

- Is pollution not the only cause?

- Pollution is not the only cause. It is a combination of factors. When there is little water, any poison discharged somewhere upstream of the Bulgarian section or in our section is found in a much higher concentration in the smaller volume of water. When the river is full, it is not felt as much. But when there is little water, the concentration becomes enormous. And you have removed the filter that protects our wells. I guarantee you that if they continue treating the river this way, one day all the wells along the Danube in Bulgaria will be polluted. And these wells supply water to all of Northern Bulgaria.

- There is something you need to explain: we are currently talking about the European Union’s Strategy for the Danube Region, aren’t we?

- Yes.

- And the money being provided for this disastrous project, as you call it, comes through European funding, so to speak?

- Yes. They have not given it yet, because I warned the Europeans that if they provide this money and we win the case, they will then have to manage the waters of Mars. In Europe, and especially along the Danube, there are so many grandmothers for this frail child that there is no room for more. There is an International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River – ICPDR. There is a Danube Commission. Projects along the Danube are constantly being carried out. Now we will use the Danube sustainably – that is the topic of this conference. They have ruined this river.

- The Bulgarian Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River?

- Yes. Every country has such an agency. They are the ones who established the Danube Commission. In fact, it deals with navigation. The great joke in this whole story is that we are now going to try to change the river to fit the fleet – the ships and barges, the youngest of which in Bulgaria are at least 70 years old. These are pieces of iron that weigh an outrageous amount. Instead of doing the opposite – modifying and modernising the fleet, adapting it to the river and building ships with less draught and lower cargo capacity, but which can sail all year round. What is the conclusion, besides everything else? I know this river because I grew up beside it. That is why we are fighting so hard. When you dig in one place, after two or three days the river comes from somewhere else and fills it in. In other words, what they dig out will only disturb the natural substrate, remove the supports that hold up the landslides, and then the area will fill up again with sediment. They still will not be able to sail. Ask anyone who lives along the Danube. They know very well that what I am saying is true.

- Now comment on the reports that several dozen Bulgarian ships are in the Hungarian section of the river and cannot pass because of construction activities undertaken in Hungary’s interest...

- What happened to the Danube this year was a complete and absolute failure of all European directives and policies related to nature and water protection. We are talking about the Water Framework Directive, the Habitats Directive, the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive and the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive. Why? First, Romania blew up some rocks to divert more water from the Danube towards its section of the Black Sea. Then, because those rocks did not do the job, the Romanians sank barges to divert even more water. The ultimate effect of the whole operation was that their nuclear power plant operated for ten additional days. However, they created artificial barriers in the river. The Hungarians did the same thing for their Paks nuclear power plant. They sank barges as well. Serbia and Romania announced that they would build a third hydroelectric complex – “Iron Gates 3” – in their shared section. Under European law, all these actions are subject to environmental impact assessments and strategic environmental assessments because there are so many of them. They must be considered together so that the cumulative effects can be seen. They are also subject to appropriate assessments under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive with regard to “Natura 2000”, because in many places the Danube has exceptionally valuable habitats. In addition, all these actions are subject to transboundary environmental impact assessment under the Espoo Convention. There is also a protocol to this convention on strategic environmental assessments. All of this was thrown in the bin by these countries, because everyone does whatever they want simply to solve their own problem. We also watched videos of the hydroelectric complexes along the Danube, at least in Serbia and Austria. When there was not a drop of water in the Danube here, their hydroelectric complexes were filled to the top because they were holding back the water to release it when it suited them. That is why, first, the foreign minister begged the Serbs during the summer to release some water from “Iron Gates” so that Bulgaria would have water. Then, recently, the transport minister begged the Hungarians to arrange something, to improve the situation somewhat, so that our ships could pass.

- Has the issue been resolved?

- The issue has not been resolved. As far as I know, it has not been resolved for me either. Whereas – note this – the Water Framework Directive has an Article 12, which says the following: if a country has a water problem that it cannot solve on its own and which does not depend solely on it, it may contact the European Commission and propose a solution together with the other countries on which the matter depends. Our environment minister, who apparently sleeps all day – I do not know exactly what she does, – should have sent a notification to the European Commission under this article of the Water Framework Directive back in the summer. She should have stated that we insist that all these actions that have been carried out be directly removed and then subjected to all the necessary procedures and assessments before they are even discussed. Because they solved their problems, while we were left without drinking water. It could also be said that we were left with polluted drinking water. Bulgaria is evidently the most affected. And that is not all. The Criminal Code has an Article 282 concerning failure to perform official duties. It is the official duty of the environment minister to approach the European Commission under this Article 12. And they do nothing. They remain silent. Not only that, but there are constantly joint conferences. Recently, just a few days ago, there was another one about the Danube.

- One day ago, yesterday, or somewhere two weeks ago with the Romanians?

- Once again we will do something, kiss and hug. They do whatever they want and ruin us.

- All right, but tell me realistically: can we expect that, as a result of coordination on all the documents you listed, there can be a reversal?

- There can. There has to be a reversal. These construction works that they have undertaken must be erased. They must be completely removed if the European Commission wants to continue talking about the rule of law. This year all these countries violated the law. There are many other things related to this. For example, the Water Framework Directive requires good ecological status to be achieved for all rivers by 2027, and good ecological potential for heavily modified water bodies such as the Danube. To achieve this, wherever there are water abstractions in the Danube basin – in the small rivers, tributaries and the Danube itself, wherever there are hydroelectric complexes, – it is required to ensure the so-called minimum allowable flow. They call it an “ecological” flow. In other words, enough water must be released. One of the rules is that in such extreme low-water conditions no water should be taken at all. The entire flow must be released into the rivers because this is the smallest possible amount of water flowing through them. This is how this flow is determined.

And what did they do? All of Europe was sucking up water like crazy for irrigation. We would have irrigated too, but the irrigation systems have been ruined. Everyone was holding back as much water as they could. And in the end Bulgaria was left with the lowest water levels since the dawn of time. Mammoths emerged, old Roman bridges, their foundations – I do not know what else. The level has never been this low.

Not to mention the effect on biodiversity in the river. Huge numbers of mussels, invertebrates and other benthic organisms were left high and dry and died. First, this destroyed the food base for fish and other aquatic organisms living in the river itself. And second, when the river level rises, they will begin to rot and cause additional pollution.

The situation in our section was the worst from this point of view as well. Not to mention that wetlands also dried up. These are marshes along the rivers and the Danube, connected to the groundwater and the river waters. They pumped like mad again to fill Lake Srebarna, and as a result an enormous number of habitats and species valuable to the European Union were destroyed. And our Ministry of Environment and Water behaves as if they do not exist.

- And tell me about drinking water – which other towns and settlements could experience problems?

- All of them. Everything along the Danube relies on wells in the river terraces. For example, Lom has wells near the village of Dobri Dol. Now, if this digging in the Danube reactivates the landslide near Orsoya, it will break their water pipeline. When the landslide occurred in 1978, Lom was left without drinking water for I do not know how many years. People went to some springs in the ravine to fill their containers with water. Ruse and all the towns along the Danube are supplied by wells of the “Ranney” type. That is what they are called – for drinking water. Razgrad also has a water supply system called “Danube”, located in the terraces of the Danube River. I am saying this so that people can understand how far into the country drinking water from the Danube is used. If this continues and all the countries keep doing whatever they want, if such extreme low water levels occur again in our section and we have removed the natural filter that protects drinking water sources from pollution, one day the entire Danube bank will be left without drinking water. Mark my words.



- When it comes to nuclear energy, it seems that no other solution can be discussed at all. What will the future be? Surely others are also affected by this?

- Well, no. They stopped them anyway. In the end, the Romanians shut down their plant because of these actions with which they blocked the river. This is a brutal hydromorphological alteration of the river – sinking such barges, because they begin to retain sediment and all sorts of other things. The same applies in the Hungarian case. They secured about ten more days of operation for one reactor at one of these plants, let us say, and then stopped it anyway. What is the benefit? Aren’t we supposed to have an interconnected energy system and a common grid in the European Union? If someone runs into trouble, they will shut down their nuclear power plant and take electricity from the others. That is the idea of a common energy system. Nothing of the sort. Everyone is looking after their own interests – to make another bit of money, to secure ten more days of operation. And that is completely absurd. That is why I say this is a total failure of all European policies. Not only with regard to the environment and water protection, but also with regard to energy. It is shameful and disgraceful.

- Aren’t the shipping operations of other countries also affected by these actions?

- No, they are in shared sections. Everyone sails through our section as well. In our country, ships continued to sail. Even with this low water level, they probably were not loaded to capacity. That is one of the measures – you do not load them to capacity, you will not make as much money, but at least you can sail. That is why I say you cannot adapt the river to shipping systems that are 100 years old. You have to adapt the shipping systems to the river, especially given climate change, because the situation will worsen more and more frequently. So this really is a direct crime under Article 282 of the Criminal Code, and they are still sitting there and keeping quiet. The transport minister begs the Hungarians: “Let us pass a little.” There is no such thing. The environment minister must send a notification. What should she do? Demand that they remove some of the barriers obstructing shipping. But this is possible. The other thing is a thousand times easier – to sink a barge in the river than to remove it afterwards. I witnessed this in Lom. They were removing a barge with which, during the fascist period, some rebels from the September Uprising had been drowned. There is such a case. They were removing this barge. It had been very easy to sink it – you drill three holes and it sinks. But afterwards, when it is full of silt, try removing it and see what that involves. It is very difficult and very expensive work. And these barges will remain there permanently. Someone needs to tell the transport minister. Whatever is currently obstructing shipping in Hungary will remain there permanently. Not only will it remain, but it will begin retaining silt and raising its level upstream. Navigation there will become even more difficult.

- The strange thing is that such a prestigious meeting took place, but these issues are not discussed openly...

- They are not discussed. There is one peculiarity here. At this type of meeting, everyone has set themselves up to take money from the European Union to supposedly do something. Not only for the conference, but also for the subsequent activities. The European Union will give them I do not know how many millions and our people, not to say what kind, say to themselves: “Hey, it would be better not to mention the problems they caused us, but to take these millions from the European Commission, because afterwards we will divide them among ourselves.”

- When do you expect a court ruling, or is that difficult to say?

- We have another hearing on 26 November. The history of this case is very interesting, because we had three or four hearings. The court announced that everything had been clarified from both a factual and legal point of view and said that it would issue a ruling within the statutory period. A month and a half later, we received a decision stating that we had no legal interest in appealing. We appealed this before a five-member panel. We won the case, the panel sent it back, and now we are once again at the third or fourth stage of open court hearings. After the third hearing we received another letter from the court. They said it was not clear what we were appealing. I simply do not know. But the reason for all these evasions and convolutions is that our case is so watertight, with so many violations of the law, that there is simply no way for them to come up with a way to reject our complaint. But there is something more interesting. Regarding what happened on the Danube this year, unlike the Ministry of Environment, which keeps as silent as a communist under interrogation, we sent a notification to the European Commission and pointed out these outrages. More importantly, we also submitted a complaint to the standing committee, the executive committee of the Espoo Convention on environmental impact assessments in a transboundary context. All these countries that committed these abuses on the river are members of this UN convention. One day they will be held accountable for these actions and for allowing them without any coordination among themselves, and above all without any coordination with the most affected country – Bulgaria. The bad thing is that they react rather slowly. It will take one or two years, but there will be consequences – one hundred percent.

Watch the full conversation in the video: