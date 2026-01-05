Oil tankers left Venezuela without tracking systems

About a dozen tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude oil and fuel have left Venezuelan waters in recent days without their tracking systems turned on, violating a strict maritime blockade imposed by the United States. This is according to data from the platform for monitoring global maritime oil shipments TankerTrackers.com, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

All tankers leaving Venezuela are under US sanctions. Other vessels also falling under sanctions have left the Latin American country empty in recent days after unloading their cargoes there, according to data from TankerTrackers.com.

The tankers that left with Venezuelan oil may bring some relief to state oil company “Petroleos de Venezuela“ (Petroleos de Venezuela, PDVSA), which has built up large reserves as a result of the US naval blockade imposed last month, which led to the suspension of oil exports from Venezuela.

Oil exports are the main source of revenue for Caracas. The interim government, led by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who also serves as oil minister, will need the revenue to ensure stability in the country after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend and took him to New York to stand trial on drug trafficking and terrorism charges. At least four of the tankers that left Venezuelan waters were traveling north of Margarita Island after stopping briefly near the country's maritime border, TankerTrackers.com said after identifying the ships through satellite imagery. U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. oil embargo against Venezuela was in effect, but added that during the upcoming transition of power in Caracas, Venezuela's biggest oil customers, including China, would continue to receive supplies.