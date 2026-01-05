Berlin sharply criticized the comments of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who suggested that the scenario with the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could be repeated with the kidnapping of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, DPA reported, BTA writes.

“We most categorically condemn such threats“, government spokesman Sebastian Hille said in Berlin. The government does not see a need to beef up Merz's security, the spokesman said, adding that the officers responsible for the chancellor's security are "among the best in the world."

Medvedev said yesterday that he envisioned a similar kidnapping operation for other world leaders, similar to the US actions in Venezuela, and named German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as one of the possible targets.

"The kidnapping of the neo-Nazi Merz could be an excellent twist in this funny series of events," said Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, adding that such a scenario "is not unrealistic."

"There is even a case against him in Germany, so it would not be a loss, especially since citizens are suffering unnecessarily," he said. he.

Medvedev, who was president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, has become one of the Kremlin's most vocal hardliners in recent years, often making aggressive verbal attacks on Ukraine and the West.